E/R: Four prospective Police Recruits arrested

Four Prospective Police recruits undergoing screening at the Koforidua Police Training centre at the Jubilee Park in the Eastern region have been arrested for presenting forged documents.

Three of the suspects were arrested Thursday while one was arrested on Wednesday.

Hundreds of youth since Monday have been undergoing screening process to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.

Some of the prospective recruits queue at dawn to enable them get the opportunity to go through the process.

The youth had to endure the heat of the scorching sun as they stand several hours in queues, though there are Ambulance Service Personnel stationed at the center to provide first aid care.

Starr News Eastern Regional correspondent, Kojo Ansah who has been monitoring the process reported that, despite some few instances of underhand human influences, the process has been transparent and fair.

