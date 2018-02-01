GPL: Liberty Professional secure sponsorship deal with Betway

Liberty Professionals have secured a colossal sponsorship deal with Malta-based online gaming firm, Betway ahead of the Ghana League season.

Widespread reports suggest that Liberty Professionals has become the latest partner of the bookmakers after signing a deal today, February 1 at the Alisa Hotel, Accra.

The Scientific Soccer lads will hope the mega deal will serve as a source of booster for them in the coming campaign after flirting with the drop zone for the past two seasons.

Liberty joins fellow Premier League side Ashantigold, Aduana Stars and Medeama SC, who are also being sponsored by Betway.

This sponsorship deal is huge for the club as Betway happens to be the principal headline sponsor of English Premier League West Ham United.

Betway will have their logo display on the team’s shirt in the coming season.

Source: Starrsportsgh