Kwaw kese doesn’t pay MUSIGA dues – Obuor

Hiplife musician Kwaw Kese does not pay his dues as member of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), President of the union Obuor has revealed.

As a result, he said, the ‘Abodam’ hit maker does not deserve special privileges reserved for professional members of the musicians union.

The disclosure comes on the back of claims by Kwaw Kese that the Obuor-led MUSIGA is not treating musicians with respect.

“Musigha or whatever they call it is the most corrupt institution in Ghana. How can you have a musicians’ grand ball and not invite musicians,” Abodom ranted on twitter after the recently held MUSIGA grand ball.

Responding to the attack, Obuor told Bola Ray on Starr Chat that the grand ball was not meant for musicians but to raise funds for specific activities of the union.

” It is not a day for musicians, the grand ball is a fundraising event so we even reach out to musicians to buy tables. The MUSIGA grand ball is managed by a board and the board gives directives. Every individual soul that attends grand ball, the board spends $100 on the person because the person will eat. Our food bill is GHC200 per plate. Each year we have MUSIGA pro-members there. This year pro-members such as Becca, Celestine Odonkor, Ohemaa Mercy and others were there and so they have one table”.

When Bola Ray asked when Kwaw Kese will be invited to the grand ball, Obuor retorted: “If Kwaw Kese is a MUSIGA pro-member; he is not a professional member. A pro-member is a musician who pays GHC580 year to MUSIGA and Kwaw Kese is not”.

