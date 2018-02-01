Photos: Bawumia arrives home from medical leave 

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has returned home after a 12-day medical leave in the United Kingdom.

Dr Bawmumia left Accra to London on January 19, 2018, on the advice of his physician after a being announced sick.

At exactly, 0804 hours, President Akufo-Addo, accompanied by his wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo drove onto the tarmac at the Kotoka International Airport to receive Dr Bawumia who arrived on board British Airways airline.

The President accompanied the Vice President to the Jubilee Lounge, where senior officials at the Presidency, including the Chief of Staff, ministers of state, as well as NPP party functionaries and faithful, waited anxiously to welcome him.

There was spontaneous applause as the Vice President alighted from the President’s vehicle looking hale and hearty, waving back at the crowd gathered, whilst exchanging pleasantries as he was ushered into the Presidential lounge.

The President and Vice President spent some 30 minutes catching up with each other at the receiving room of the Jubilee Lounge in the company of the first and second ladies of the Republic.

Source: Ghana/StarrFMonline.com/Wilberforce Asare