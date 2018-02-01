Resignation plot: Minority fighting a lost battle – Majority

The Majority in parliament has pledged to foil any attempt by the Minority to pass a vote of censure on the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta which will lead to the House not recognizing the minister.

The Minority on Wednesday January 31, 2018 resurrected the $2.25billion bond saga calling for Mr. Ofori-Atta to resign, citing sections of the report on the saga by CHRAJ, indicting him of breaching several statutory regulations governing issuance of bonds.

“It is our contention that based on these willful breaches of Ghanaian law, guidelines and processes in the bond issuance, the Finance Minister has made his continuous stay in office untenable and we hereby demand his immediate resignation or dismissal and subsequent prosecution,” the Minority demanded.

Failure to abdicate his post within fourteen days, “we shall invoke a motion of censorship in accordance with article 82 of the 1992 constitution of Ghana to remove him from office as soon as possible,” threatened the Minority.

Reacting to the development, the Member of Parliament for Bantama and member of the Finance Committee of Parliament Daniel Okyem Aboagye said the Minority members are fighting a lost battle.

According to him, the said breaches captured in the CHRAJ’s report on the saga do not constitute a ground for impeaching the Finance Minister.

“I’ll not follow the Minority,” he told Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan.

He further indicated that assuming without admitting the Minority was right they will not succeed because they do not have the numbers.

“Assuming without admitting, I’ll never support them because they don’t have the numbers,” he stressed adding, “some of them talk too much.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM