U/W NADMO office attack: Five NPP youth arrested

Five persons alleged to have led the attack on the Upper West Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organization [NADMO] have been arrested by the regional Police Command.

Starr News has gathered that the suspects have been placed in police custody pending further investigations into the matter.

The suspects include Bongaawmini Issahaku, Abdullah Hakim, Nuhu Suglo, Seidu Salifu and Osman Kamal, who is reported to be the leader of the group.

The youth Wednesday evening attacked the Upper West Regional Office of NADMO over issues surrounding the party’s constituency polls.

Following the attack, staff of NADMO boycotted work on Thursday February 1, 2018, vowing to resume only if the youth are arrested.

The youth, according to the Regional Director of NADMO, Issahaku Abubakari, who is also the regional organiser of the NPP, belong to an aspirant of the constituency elections who is not happy that people he sponsored were losing the electoral area polls of the party.

The NADMO workers also criticized the Regional Minister for shielding the hooligans who attacked the NADMO Regional Director, instead of allowing the police to arrest them.

They say the Minister demonstrated that he did not value their lives as he prevented the arrest of some angry party youth who stormed the organization’s office on Wednesday in an attempt to beat up all the staff.

Following the action of the NADMO staff, the Upper West regional Minister Sulemana Alhassan was suspended by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with immediate effect.

A statement by the Director of Communications, Eugene Arhin stated “The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has suspended, with immediate effect, from office, the Minister for the Upper West Region, Alhaji Sulemana Alhassan, pending the outcome of the investigation into the unfortunate incidents that occurred at the premises of the Upper West Regional office of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), in Wa, on Wednesday, 31st January, 2018.

“President Akufo-Addo reiterates his commitment to the application of the laws of the land, which must occur without fear or favour, affection or and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM