Unicredit, GAMC support Starr Woman Dream edition project

The Executive Director of the Ghana Association of Microfinance Companies (GAMC) Yaw Gyamfi, has commended the Excellence in Broadcasting (EIB) Network and the Starr Woman Project team for their initiative to support less privileged women in the country.

Also, he pledged their support as well as their expertise to train women entrepreneurs with disability. He further stated though their organization has not achieved a lot when it comes to persons with disability, he believes this project is a wakeup call to do more.

“It is a great course and we are in this together,” he stated.

Mr. Gyamfi made this promise when the project team paid a courtesy call on him to brief him on the project and to seek his support.

Also, the team paid a visit to Unicredit Head Office for the same course. The Chief Executive Officer, Samuel Sakyi-Hyde was excited about the project. “Here at Unicredit we believe in capacity building and we believe in women because they play a significant role in the SME sector and we are bringing out more policies to suit them. Therefore, we are looking forward to a great partnership as we join our resources to make this a success,” he noted.

The baseline survey was based on needs assessment of Persons with Disability (PWDs). The findings were quiet revealing and one key aspect of that was access to funds by PWDs to start up or expand their business. Thus, the need for calling on financial institutions to be mindful of their existence and provide services that meet their peculiar needs.

Also speaking to at the presentation, Eyram Bashan, the Project Lead and Group Managing News Editor, EIB Network, said the project seeks to empower women entrepreneurs with disabilities to succeed in business in order to eliminate poverty in their lives.

“Our first stop is in the Northern Region- Savulugu and Yendi to be precise come next month,” she added.

She further presented a copy of a survey report which was conducted by the Hope for Future Generations and the EIB Network.

The survey, she explained, was conducted in two districts in the Northern Region to serve as a basis for advocacy.

THE PROJECT

Starr Woman Project – The Dream Edition is a three year advocacy drive seeking to rectify the profound disadvantages and challenges faced by women entrepreneurs with disability to promote their participation in the economic spheres of the country.

The project seeks to promote their access to equal opportunities and rights that enable them to realize their full potential in business and reduce poverty in their lives.

It further intends to make key stakeholders aware of the systemic issues facing such women and urge them to become more responsive to issues affecting them.

In view of this, young women entrepreneurs will be identified with disability who are actively engaged in start-ups or in the process of setting up their business in each of the selected districts, share their trials and triumphs in a journey to help them actualize their business dreams.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM