EPL: Mourinho concedes title to Man City

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has conceded the Premier League title is destined for Manchester City this season.

United, who face Huddersfield at Old Trafford on Saturday, are 15 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side following the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Wednesday.

Mourinho told a news conference on Friday: “We need points to be the first of the last.

“We have to try to finish second, we are in this position all season, we were first for a few weeks and then we were always second.

“The fight is open for second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth but is practically closed for the first.”

Source: ESPN