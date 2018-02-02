Ghana’s Kingsley Sarfo re-arrested over fresh rape allegations

Malmo FF winger Kingsley Sarfo has been detained by Swedish police again for alleged sex crimes. The report says it is another rape case against a girl under the age of 15.

Sarfo was picked up by the police in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Malmo FF suspended the Ghana international indefinitely after he was arrested over allegations of rape last year.

The Ghanaian player attended court in September where he was quizzed on his involvement with a girl who is far younger than he is and was not eligible for sex according to Swedish law.

Sarfo made his debut for Ghana when the Ghana Black Stars played the penultimate World Cup qualifier with Uganda in Kampala in October

Source: Starrsportsgh