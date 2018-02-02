I’ve been asked to proceed on leave again – GIJ Rector 

The Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) Dr Wilberforce Dzisah says he has been asked by the governing Council of the school to proceed on leave again after returning from his 2017 annual leave.

He told Starrfmonline.com Friday that he was supposed to return from his 2017 annual leave on Thursday February 1, but has been informed in a letter by the council to proceed on his 2018 annual leave due to an ongoing investigation against him.

“I was supposed to return on February 1, but I haven’t returned because the council has written to me to take my 2018 leave of 60 days because of an ongoing investigation of some concerns and issues that have been raised against me,” he said.

He, however, dismissed reports that he has been sacked from the post.

“No, I haven’t been sacked. I’m just respecting the procedure, they said I should take my annual leave again so I will just wait until the time is up and then I will return to my job.

“But if I feel my rights are being violated by anyone, I believe this nation is governed by laws and competent judges and they have the final say in matters of the law so they will decide. But for now, I will wait and return after the leave period”.

Meanwhile, StarrFMonline.com understands the head of the communications department of the school Dr Modestus Fosu has been asked by the council to act as rector.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM