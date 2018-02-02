Three Police officers arrested for freeing their convicted sons

Some Police officers have been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command for influencing another officer with GHc10,000 to free some convicted criminals.

Emmanuel Kwame Nyanteh and Fredrick Asante were sentenced to 11 and 10 years respectively in October 2017 after they were convicted for the offence of robbery.

But two Police officers who are the parents of the convicted criminals influenced the investigator to free the convicts instead of taking them to the Kumasi Central Prisons.

In a release, the Ashanti Regional Police Command said acting on intelligence they arrested C/Inspector Kennedy Kwame Nyanteh, stationed at Twedie Police Station, Inspector William Armah stationed at Regional Visibility Unit and Kyei Mensah stationed at Ashanti Central District CID.

The release added that the above officers were arrested on Wednesday 31 of January 2018 in connection with the whereabouts of two convicted criminals.

Preliminary Investigations identified Sgt. Kyei Mensah stationed at Ashanti Central CID as the investigator of the case who aided the escape of two convicts without taking them to the Kumasi Central Prisons to serve their respective sentences.

The investigator who admitted having aided the escape of the convicts after interrogation stated that the parents of the convicts C/Inspector Kwame Nyanteh and Inspector William Armah influenced him with an amount GHC10,000.

The two police officers were immediately arrested and during interrogation admitted influencing the investigator with the said amount.

All three (3) officers are currently in police custody assisting in investigations.

Meanwhile, convict Emmanuel Kwame Nyanteh age 33, was rearrested on Friday 2″ February 2018.

Efforts are still being made to apprehend convict Fredrick Asante age 28 years who is currently at large.

The Command has, however, instituted a Team to delve into all convicted cases to establish whether or not convicts are taken to Prison after they have been convicted by the court.

The statement by the Police added that the Command will not in any way protect any officer or group of officers who will involve themselves in any action that will tannish the image of the service.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM