Agyinasare, Festival of Miracles team to clean city

Bishop Charles Agyinasare, the organisers of the just-ended four-day Festival of Miracles – Perez Chapel International – at the Independence Square in Accra, as well as several Christians who thronged the event, will be embarking on a major clean-up exercise in the city of Accra starting today, Saturday, 3 February.

They will use the exercise to remove posters, billboards, and all publicity and advertising materials that were splashed on city walls, streets, roundabouts and other public places in the lead-up to the Festival of Miracles.

In his last sermon at the festival on Friday, Bishop Agyinasare urged the thousands of Christians that thronged the miracle service, to join forces with Perez Chapel International, to clean the city.

The Festival of Miracles brought healing to many believers.

On Friday, a little boy with a hunchback, got healed instantly as the deformity disappeared. Throughout the festival, sight was restored to the blind, wheelchair-bound and crutch-aided people walked unaided, a woman with breast cancer got healed and the deaf and dumb also received hearing and speech.

In the coming weeks, Bishop Agyinasare intends replicating the festival in Cape Coast, Central Region and Tamale, Northern Region.

