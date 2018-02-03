Akufo-Addo offers scholarship to student of Ocanseykope JHS

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Friday, fulfilled a promise he made to Anita Gyan, a young talented student who caught his attention with her poetry recital during the Ada Asafotufiam Festival last year.

The 12-year-old student in Junior High School (JHS) One of the Ocanseykope D/A Basic School, displayed great talent in her poetry and won the heart of the President who promised to provide a scholarship for her educational needs.

Mr Henry Quartey, the Deputy Minister of the Interior and Mr Titus Glover, the Deputy Minister of Transport, on behalf of the President, made a cash donation of GH₵5,000 to support the educational needs of the student.

The two deputy ministers, who were later joined by Ms Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, the Ada East District Chief Executive, and some officials from the District Education Directorate, also presented GH₵10,000.00 to the Ada Traditional Council.

Fulfilment

Other items presented to the Traditional Council were bags of rice, cartons of drinks and schnapps.

Mr Quartey said the scholarship was to take care of Anita Gyan’s JHS education adding that it would be deposited at the Ada Branch of the GCB Bank Limited to ensure its effective utilisation.

He said a committee would be instituted to help in the utilisation of the money and the members would include a representative each from the Ada Traditional Council and the District Education Directorate, as well as a parent of the student.

Mr Glover, on his part, called on the Traditional Council to support the DCE in the implementation of government’s projects as promised during the electioneering.

The DCE urged the pupils of Ocanseykope D/A Basic School to study hard and improve on their talents to enable them to win scholarships.

Anita Gyan, on her part, expressed appreciation to the President for the kind gesture and promised to learn harder to become a great person.

Nene Abram Kabu Akuaku III, the Paramount Chief of the Ada Traditional Area, who received the donation, expressed appreciation to the President for fulfilling his promise to the Council and Anita Gyan.

He, however, appealed to the President to ensure that the contractor completed the roads in the Ada Township to enhance social- economic activities of the area.

Nene Akuaku urged the Government to ensure that the people benefitted from the proceeds from the salt from the Ada Songhor Lagoon.

Source: GNA