Foreigners hit in Italy drive-by attack

At least four people have been wounded in a series of drive-by shootings in a town in central Italy, and one man has been arrested, police say.

All of those hurt in the attacks in Macerata were foreigners, they added.

The suspect had an Italian flag wrapped around his neck when he was detained.

The shootings were reported in different parts of Macerata, including near the town’s train station. The mayor warned people to stay indoors because of the incident.

The shots were fired from a black Alfa Romeo car, although it was unclear whether the attacker was on his own.

Some reports said as many as six people were wounded and police said the victims were being treated in hospital. At least one of them is said to be in a critical condition.

Police said all those targeted were foreigners and local media said they were black immigrants.

The shooting began at 1100 local time (1000 GMT), La Repubblica website reports, and the gunman was captured two hours later, after fleeing the car on foot near the town’s war memorial.

Video of the moment he was apprehended was published by local website, Il Resto del Carlino, showing a bald man draped in an Italian tricolour being escorted away by police.

The suspect, a 28-year-old local, made a fascist salute when he was captured, Ansa news agency reported.

Shots were fired in the Via Spalato and Via dei Velini parts of town, two key areas in an investigation into the murder of an 18-year-old girl whose body was found dismembered and hidden in two suitcases last Wednesday. A Nigerian man was detained over the killing.

Local reports are linking the two incidents.

