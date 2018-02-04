© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

2017/18 Ghana Premier League season to be launched on Monday

By Anthony Bebli

The 2017/2018 Ghana Premier League season will be launched at the forecourt of the headquarters of the Ghana Football Association in Accra on Monday February 5, 2018 at 6:00 pm.

The occasion will also see the unveiling of the new official logo of the nation’s topflight league.

In attendance will be key officials of the GFA and StarTimes Ghana Limited, Broadcast Sponsor of the Ghana Premier League.

Related Posts

2017/18 GPL: Media Accreditation Opens Thursday

Kotoko announce changes to technical team

GPL: 2017/18 Fixtures Released

Official and Reserve jerseys of all participating clubs in this year’s league will also be outdoored at Monday’s launch.

The 2017/18 edition of the Ghana Premier League will kick off weekend of 10/11 February.

Source:GFA

You might also like
Sports

2017/18 GPL: Media Accreditation Opens Thursday

Sports

Kotoko announce changes to technical team

Sports

GPL: 2017/18 Fixtures Released

Sports

GPL: Former Liberty Coach Ignatius Fosu Joins AshGold

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm