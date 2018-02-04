Anyinam accident death toll rises to 15

The death toll of the fatal accident that occurred Thursday night at Anyinam in the Eastern region has risen to 15 from 14.

Reports suggest that the death toll may rise further considering the fact that some of the critically injured are still battling for their lives.

Meanwhile, one person was knocked down to death at the accident scene on Friday.

This was revealed when National Road Safety Ambassador Gabby Adu Gyamfi visited the accident scene on Friday.

Mr. Gyamfi called for the construction of speed rams at accident prone areas along the Accra to Kumasi Highways as mitigation measure. He also suggested tougher punishment for drivers who drive recklessly.

Preliminary investigation by the Eastern Regional Police Command into the fatal accident that claimed the lives of 14 family members on the spot has revealed that the Sprinter Driver was recklessly overtaking.

Confirming the accident to Starr News, the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said the accident which occurred at about 11:30pm on Thursday at a spot opposite WAPCO Filling station near Anyinam, involved three vehicles, a Mercedes Benz Sprinter Bus, a Man Diesel Cargo Truck and a Mercedes Benz.

He said the Mercedes Benz Sprinter Bus with registration number GN 3699-14 loaded with about 25 pieces of 2/4 woods and 25 passengers from Nkawkaw direction towards Accra overtook several ongoing vehicles and in the Process collided head on with the Man Diesel Truck with registration number WR 5783-C also fully loaded from the opposite direction.

The driver of the Cargo lost control of the steering Wheel and also collided with another Mercedes Benz with registration number GT 546-U loaded with passengers and foodstuffs.

According to the PRO, the 14 persons who died on the spot included 5 children all below five years and 9 adults all occupants of the Sprinter Bus.

Other occupants of the Cargo Truck and the Sprinter Bus sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Engresi Government Hospital and Kibi Government hospital for treatment.

The bodies have been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw.

The Eastern Region has recorded many fatal accidents along the Accra to Kumasi Highways this year of which about 20 lives were lost in January.

Statistics from the Motor Transport and Traffic Department in the region indicate a total of 1233 accident cases were recorded in 2017 in the Eastern region with 1732 vehicles involved out of which 374 persons perished while 2254 were injured during the year.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM