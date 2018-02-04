© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

GFA/Startimes Gala: WA All Stars are champions

By Anthony Bebli

Former Ghana Premier League Champions WA All Stars beat Techiman Eleven Wonders to win the 2018 GFA/Startimes Gala on Sunday in Elmina.

The final was decided on penalties after the sides were locked at 0-0 after the stipulated 60 minutes. The Blues won the shootout 4-2 to be crowned champions.

Eleven Wonders made their way to the final after winning all their matches via the penalty shootouts.

They went past New Edubiase 4-3 on penalties, beat Inter Allies 3-0 on penalties and Elmina Sharks 5-3 on penalties.

For Wa All Stars, they did not need spot kicks on their way to the final.

They beat Vision FC and Great Olympics 1-0 and went past Bechem United 2-0.

For their overall success, Wa All Stars got a cumulative amount of USD 5,000 in prize money.

