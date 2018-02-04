A/R: Four arrested in bloody Kwabre clashes

Four persons with ammunitions and other weapons have been arrested over the clashes between residents of Ahwiaa and Zongo youth in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti region.

Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Fred Adu Anim said two of suspects were carrying pistols while the other two were holding machetes during the scuffle in the early hours of Saturday, February 3.

The clashes has caused injuries to dozens of individuals while properties including cars have been destroyed.

Residents in the community were forced to lock themselves indoors as a result of the situation.

The clashes started after the Asante youth prevented their counterparts from the Zongo community from partaking in the burial celebrations of an 18-year old lady on Thursday.

Addressing journalists after meeting with chiefs from both sides of the community, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Fred Anim said the police will find a lasting solution to the long-standing feud between the two factions.

Calm has since returned to the town after a joint military and police personnel were dispatched to the area.

