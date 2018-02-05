Captain Planet drops new single ‘Akpeteshie’

Ghanaian Hip-life/Hip-pop artiste, Captain Planet has released his much-anticipated hit song ‘Akpeteshie’.

Produced by BeatBoss Tims, Mix, Mastered by Mix Master Garzy and delivered in Hi-life vein, Captain Planet expressed his misgivings as to how ‘Akpeteshie’ is being underrated simply because it’s locally manufactured here in Ghana.

Captain Planet, advised that children below 18 years should not be allowed to drink the spirit, and advocated that Ghanaians should patronize the spirit, but drink it responsibly.

This is second single released by the former member of 4x4 after the group split.

Source: Ghanaweb