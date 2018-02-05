Deportivo La Coruna Appoint Seedorf As New Manager

Deportivo La Coruna have appointed Dutch legend Clarence Seedorf as their new manager.

Seedorf’s appointment was announced by Deportivo on their official website on Monday.

The former AC Milan midfielder and manager replaces Cristobal Parralo who was sacked a few days back.

He has his work cut out as Deportivo are currently in the relegation zone in the 18th spot on 17 points.

A statement on Deportivo’s website reads: “Dutch coach Clarence Clyde Seedorf (Paramaribo, Suriname, April 1, 1976) has become coach of the Real Club Deportivo this afternoon for the remainder of the season. Seedorf will be presented at 8:15 p.m. in the press room of the Abanca-Riazor Stadium.

“After a brilliant career as a footballer in Ajax, Sampdoria, Inter, Real Madrid, Milan and Botafogo, with almost 900 games and five Champions Leagues with Ajax, Real Madrid and Milan, he started his career as a coach with the Rossoneri in 2014, taking charge in 22 matches. Before his arrival in A Coruña he has also trained the Chinese club Shenzhen.

“Clarence Seedorf arrives with coach Valerio Fiori.”

Source: Deportivofc