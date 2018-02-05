E/R: Snakes battle teachers, pupils at Akotoklo primary

The lives of some 120 pupils at Akotoklo-Gua D/A Primary School in the Upper Manya Krobo District of the Eastern Region are in danger as the bamboo shed and mud pavilion classroom block built by the community in 2005 is deteriorating by the day.

Invasion by snakes and other reptiles during teaching hours is also a common feature at the school.

The Akotoklo-Gua D/A School serves communities such as Dosi, Apemso-Wayo, Gua, Akotoklo and parts of Odikyerensa.

Dozens of pupils escaped death when parts of the school structure collapsed two weeks ago.The kindergarten classroom has developed deep cracks with beams hanging loosely ready to cave in to cause disaster.

Some teachers have vowed not enter the classroom to avoid being killed should the classroom collapse.

“I have told my colleagues teaching there that I will not step foot in that kindergarten classroom because it poses danger to the pupils and teachers,” a teacher said.

Teachers and school children including kindergarten pupils had to battle snakes and other dangerous reptiles that invade their classrooms.

“Sometimes you will be in classroom then snake will suddenly appear then you will see the children running helter-skelter. Last term for instance, a snake was hiding in the kindergarten classroom and it nearly bite them,” said the teacher in an interview with Starr News.

Eight teachers including females who trek about four miles to teach everyday are now despondent over failure by government to address the plight of the school. Kennedy Okai, one of the dispirited teachers told Starr News, the infrastructural condition of the school is very demoralizing with a call on government to come to the aid of the school.

Leaders in the community, say they feel left out by government because the community lacks basic social amenities such as road network, potable water, school building, electricity among others.

The DCE for Upper Manya Krobo, Felix Adjao declined interview with Starr News on the plight of the community. He however, noted that temporal shed would be provided to the school as funds are being mobilized for a permanent structure in the future.

