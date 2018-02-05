EPL: Chelsea manager slammed after Watford defeat

Many supporters called for the Blues boss to be sacked after their 4-1 away defeat at Watford, just five days after losing 3-0 at home to Bournemouth

Antonio Conte’s days as Chelsea manager seem numbered after the Blues suffered yet another disappointing result, falling 4-1 to Watford on Monday evening.

Tiemoue Bakayoko’s early red card reduced Chelsea to 10 men after just half an hour and they never recovered from that setback. Troy Deeney put Watford ahead from the spot before half-time, and despite Eden Hazard pulling one back, Watford could not be stopped.

Daryl Janmaat, Gerard Deulofeu and Roberto Pereyra all found the net in the final 10 minutes to see Conte suffer a second big defeat in a row.

Supporters on Twitter were quick to voice their displeasure at the Blues boss, who has underperformed this season despite leading the side to the Premier League last year.