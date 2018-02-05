Foreign Missions support Ghana’s education

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has launched a new initiative dubbed “Back to School Campaign” aimed at getting the Diplomatic Community in Ghana to support government’s efforts at making teaching and learning in Ghana the best in Africa.

Speaking at the launch, the Foreign Affairs Minister Ayorkor Botchway said the project will help support public schools in the country.

She said: “As Ghana engages in a holistic approach to development, the ministry see the nation’s foreign policy and interventions on the domestic front as two sides of the same country. It is on this basis that we stand committed to leveraging effectively, the tools of Foreign policy by embarking on this campaign in collaboration with the Diplomatic Community, to mirror the State’s efforts by assisting a number of government schools in the country.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs believes the campaign would go a long way in complementing the government’s efforts in ensuring that education is accessible to all Ghanaians of school going age. Essentially, the Foreign Ministry hopes to cushion Ghanaian children whose parents are unable to provide their basic needs for school.

Supporting Diplomatic Missions

For the first phase of the campaign, the Ministry obtained several sets of English language and Mathematics textbooks for a number of school children in classes ranging from One to Six and Junior High Schools. The Diplomatic Missions who supported the first phase include the High Commissions of Sierra Leone and India. The Embassies of Mexico, Sudan, Russian Federation, Switzerland, Angola, Brazil, China, Iran and the Netherlands are among the Missions who supported the campaign.

Five schools have been selected from the Greater Accra and Eastern regions to benefit from the first phase of the campaign – Odorgonno Senior High school, Abroad Motorway School, St. Justin Anglican school, Anyways M. A. Basic School and Kubi School for the Deaf.

