Apologise to Mahama over luxury vehicles – Apaak tells Gov’t

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has slammed government after it announced that it has taken delivery of 34 vehicles out of the 43 procured by the previous administration.

According to the government, it has renegotiated and saved over $3million from the $9million luxury cars that were procured by the previous administration.

The Mahama administration ordered the supply of the vehicles worth more than $9m barely eight days to the handing over of power in 2016.

The 34 vehicles which arrived over the weekend are capable of firing rounds of ammunition and are designed to withstand the effects of a hand grenade.

The Akufo-Addo government halted the procurement over the cost implications and suggested they were not adequately informed by the government during the transition period.

Commenting on the recent development, Dr. Apaak berated the government for tarnishing the image of the previous administration and former president Mahama.

Accusing the government of being hypocritical, he told Starr News’ Parliamentary Correspondent Ibrahim Alhassan “I think it is only proper that the Nana Addo-led NPP government apologises to the erstwhile NDC government led by the former president, President John Dramani Mahama.

“It is very clear that from the onset when this issue became public largely through the indiscretion of the incoming government we came public to indicate that contrary to the agenda which was being perpetrated and I still think it is being perpetrated by the NPP to suggest that our government was wasteful, incompetent and presided over activities that were detrimental to the interest of the nation that it wasn’t the case.”

He added, “We have made the case all along that those 43 vehicles were requested at the behest of the incoming NPP government before, during and after the inauguration of the transitional team which was composed of elements from our exiting government and the incoming government.”

“They must apologise to former President Mahama for trying to impugn his reputation and yet have gone on to receive vehicles that they themselves requested to their own personal satisfaction in terms of their reputation,” he stressed.

