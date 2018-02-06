Cash for seat: Prosecute Muntaka for causing financial loss – Alan

Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen has called for the prosecution of Minority Chief Whip Muntaka Mubarak for causing financial loss to the state.

According to Mr. Kyerematen, the Asawase MP championed the setting up of a committee to probe the cash for seat allegations and since the claims have been described as lacking merit, Hon. Mubarak must bear the costs of the committee’s sitting.

“It is a matter of record that this August House was summoned on the motion tabled by Hon. Muntaka not in response to a state of emergency but to investigate an allegation of the position of a levy.

“Mr. Speaker, the report of the Special Committee has made it clear that the committee could not substantiate the allegation of levy. In this regard Mr. Speaker, it may be possible that the associated cost for recalling may be a case of causing financial loss.

“Secondly Mr. Speaker it is on record that during the evidence adduced by Hon. Muntaka, he submitted evidence of a document that has been proven to be fraudulent…if an Hon. Member submits a document which has now been proven and established to be fraudulent and this was submitted on oath before a special committee before this august House, Mr. Speaker, it may be a case that must be properly interrogated,” the former President hopeful told Parliament Tuesday afternoon.

The Trade Minister was given the opportunity to address the Lawmakers after a 5-member ad hoc committee of Parliament investigating extortion allegations against the Ministry of Trade and Industry cleared him and his officials of any wrongdoing.

The Minority led by MP for Asawase Muntaka Mubarak alleged the Ministry took $100, 000 from expatriates to sit close to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo during the Ghana Expatriates Business Awards last year.

The Committee in a 146-page report sighted by Starr News said: “… After the hearings and the analysis and evaluation of the evidence adduced before it has come to a conclusion that there is no merit in the allegations leveled against the Ministry of Trade and Industry as contained in the Motion and which culminated in the setting up of the Special Committee.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM