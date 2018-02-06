COPEC, ICU to demonstrate over fuel price hikes

The Chamber of Petroleum Consumers [COPEC], has served notice that it will embark on a demonstration Wednesday over the incessant increase in the prices of petroleum products.

According to the Chamber, the demonstration, which is in collaboration with the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), is to force government to further reduce taxes on petroleum products.

A litre of petrol currently sells for 4 cedis 62 pesewas at some major fuel stations across the country.

A statement signed by the Executive Secretary of COPEC Duncan Amoah stated that “several attempts to draw the attention of authorities to the need to review the pricing formulae or build up and the taxes has not yielded any noticeable results including a petition on same matter submitted to the Presidency in the month of September 2017.

“In view of the above, the Chamber together with several other Transport unions across the country and the general workforce with the Industrial and Commercial Workers Union, will stage a peaceful street protest and demonstration tomorrow morning at exactly 7am.

“This walk will start from the famous Obra Spot at Kwame Nkrumah Circle in Accra through some major streets to the Accra Arts Centre following which another petition will be submitted to both the Ministries of Energy and Finance, The Parliament of Ghana, and the Office of the President.

“We entreat the public and everyone who feels the pressures of these incessant increases in fuel prices to join this peaceful expression of uneasiness in our pockets.

“The excuses must indeed end, the Taxes must be reduced to bring some reductions and stability in prices. The public is by this notice cordially invited to join in this peaceful demonstration first thing tomorrow morning.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM