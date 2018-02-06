Lumba sues ‘look alike’ star for impersonation

Hilife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu popularly known as Daddy Lumba has sued an upcoming musician for impersonating him.

According the music Icon, Kwame Anokye, who also calls himself Daddy Lumba, goes about performing shows in his name and also claims to have blood ties to him.

In a writ at the High Court, the ‘Theresa’ hit maker is asking the court to stop the accused from holding himself out in his name because “apart from occasional TV appearances and major social events, he is someone who is hardly seen and therefore the general public is likely to accept anyone who misrepresents himself as plaintiff in the form of imitating his way of life”.

It also added: “It is also the case of the plaintiff that the name Daddy Lumba is a household name in the eyes of Ghanaians and the international community as a popular and an accomplished musician who is sought after”.

The accused is often spotted at outdoor events with striking looks including hair braids that are similar to the ‘Wo Ho Kyere’ singer

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com