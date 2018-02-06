Minority can’t hold Parliament to ransom – Mensah-Bonsu

The Majority Leader in Parliament Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has slammed the minority for attempting to scuttle the cash for seat report before Parliament.

According to him, some minority members are still hallucinating and yet to recover from the 2016 election defeat.

The Minority in Parliament has on Tuesday stormed out of Parliament to avoid being part of the debate to approve and adopt the report of the committee which probed extortion claims against the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The 5-member ad hoc committee of Parliament in its report cleared the Trade Minister Minister Alan Kyerematen of any wrongdoing over claims that they charged expatriates $100, 000 to secure seats close to President Akufo-Addo at an awards ceremony.

Ahead of the boycott, the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu told the House there was no need to rush the report since MPs are yet to study it.

“I got a copy of my report only this morning and it’s only fair and proper…why the rush and why are you in a hurry? 146-page report in the interest of transparency and accountability, this matter cannot be railroaded through Parliament.

“I need to read like any other member to satisfy myself…You can proceed but the Minority is unable to participate in the debate,” the Tamale South lawmaker declared before marching his members out of the Chamber.

But addressing Parliament, the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs said the debate on the report will proceed with or without the minority.

According to him, NDC MPs have been pampered for too long and continue to be dishonest to the House.

“This House will not be held to ransom by a single individual who decides to be very dishonest. Mr. Speaker this House will not pander to pedestrianism…clearly they want to hold this House to ransom.

“People are still hallucinating and people are still yet to come out of where they found themselves after the elections,” the Suame MP said.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM