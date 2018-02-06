Savelugu MP supports Starr Woman Dream Edition

The Member of Parliament for Savelugu, Muhammed Abdul Samed-Gunu has pledged his support for the Starr Woman Dream Edition project.

The project seeks to empower women entrepreneurs with Disability to defy the odds and become successful at running business. It also aims at promoting awareness of the systemic issues facing women entrepreneurs and to call on duty bearers to roll out policies to suit them.

This year’s project will focus on Savelugu and Yendi Municipalities, for this reason the Starr Woman Dream Edition team led by its Leader, Eyram Bashan paid a courtesy call on the Savelugu legislator to brief him on the project and officially invite him to the upcoming stakeholders’ forum to be held in Savelugu on February 15, 2018.

Speaking during the interaction, Mr. Abdul Samed-Gunu described the project as “laudable” adding that it is in line with the government’s vision to improve conditions of the less privileged in the Ghanaian society.

A similar visit was paid to the Ghana Federation of Disability organization to officially seek for their support and involvement in the project.

The project Coordinator of the organization, Beatrice Akua Mahmood congratulated the team on taking up such initiative.

She expressed great worry over the situation of Persons with Disability, noting “it is time we move out of the charitable approach and support them to become independent.”

She further pledged their support towards the project in order to make it a success since the organization which is the umbrella body for Persons with Disability will benefit a lot from this project.

The Group Managing News Editor and Project lead, Eyram Bashan expressed gratitude over their unflinching support.

The STARR WOMAN PROJECT DREAM EDITION is spearheaded by STARR 103.5 FM together with its sister stations in partnership with STAR Ghana and it is a three year advocacy drive seeking to significantly rectify the profound disadvantages and challenges faced by women entrepreneurs with disability and to promote their participation in economic spheres of this country.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM