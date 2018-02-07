Asamoah Gyan hates me – Bukom Banku

Ghanaian boxer, Braimah Isaac Kamoko also known as Bukom Banku is disappointed in Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan for signing his opponent Bastir Samir on his Baby Jet Promotion.

The 37-year-old boxer who suffered the first loss of his career last year to Bastie Samir, said the Black Stars skipper is envious of him that resulted in the signing of the super middleweight boxer.

“Asamoah Gyan is jealous of me. How can I fight with Bastir Samir and after losing the fight you sign Bastir, then that means you’re my enemy. If I lost the bout and you sign my opponent, it is obvious that you hate me. Baby Jet wants to disgrace me by signing Bastir Samir.” He told SVTV Africa.

Speaking with SVTV Africa Sports host, Evans Amewugah, Bukom Banku refused to comment on the recent bout between Emmanuel “The Gameboy” Tagoe and Argentine David Saucedo.

“I beg in the name of God, I don’t want to talk about ‘Game Boy’ and his manager Asamoah Gyan’s issue concerning the recent bout because they’re envious of me.” Bukom Banku stated.

Banku lost his unbeaten record to Bastie “The Beast” Samir on October 21 by TKO in round seven of their cruiser weight bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Banku entered the bout on the back of a 29-bout winning run could not stand the power of his younger opponent and twice visited the canvas during the bout.

Anim Addo told Accra based Citi Fm that Bastir Samir will be signed together with experienced lightweight boxer George Ashie.

Baby Jet Promotions already have IBO World Lightweight Champion Emmanuel “Game Boy” Tagoe in their ranks.

Anim Addo revealed that his outfit owned by Ghana Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan are into signing the best boxing talents in the country.

Bastir Samir rose to fame in Ghana after beating the then undefeated Braimah “Bukom Banku” Kamoko in October 2017 in non-titile bout at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

Source: Kasapaonline