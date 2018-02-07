Traditional authorities in the Assin districts of the Central region are worried about the high level of immorality among the youth in the area.

The youth in the area, both male and females, whom the chiefs claim have no regard for education have resorted to the easiest ways of eking a living which the authorities say is mostly against the laws of the land .

The youth according to the chiefs engage in drugs, theft, gambling, internet fraud popularly known as ‘Sakawa’ as well as duping unsuspecting members of society of their assets.

The situation, they explained, is worrying as it has created insecurity in the area.

They are therefore appealing to the security agencies for help as efforts to help stem out the development from the area have so far yielded no significant results.

” These days they don’t go to school. All they do is 419 (fraud). You meet both boys and girls in the bush with sachets of water with them. All they do is fraud, they don’t go to school any longer,” Nana Apiah Nuamah told Starr News.

The Assin area in recent months has been in the news for negative reasons with issues like defilement of minors and teachers allegedly sleeping with their students in exchange for grades in secondary schools dominating headlines.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kwaku Baah Acheamfour