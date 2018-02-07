Energy Commercial Bank aims high

Energy Commercial Bank is optimistic of making significant inroad in the Ghanaian banking industry with a clear cut strategy to grow substantially in all its business lines.

It is therefore promising existing and prospective clients of enhanced products and services vis-à-vis comprehensive advisory services and vibrant relationships.

This arose at the end of the 2018 Strategic Retreat held recently in the outskirts of Accra on the theme “Unfolding the Game Plan”. The meeting brought together all the senior management team members, business managers and operations managers from all the branches in the country.

Opening the three-day event, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Energy Commercial Bank, Christiana Olaoye, challenged the managers to exhibit hard work in 2018 whilst striving to become excellent ambassadors of the brand. “Treat the Energy Commercial Bank brand as your own business, build a worthy experience for yourself and remain committed so that you can deliver excellent results.”

She urged all to be strategic thinkers, advising them to work together as a team since that is a key path of achieving positive results.

She added that business strategy is all about creating competitive advantage and finding new markets; hence one must strive for consistency in planning and growth.

2017 performance was reviewed and a strategy crafted to deliver strong performance in 2018. Participants also undertook case studies which were reviewed by executive management to be adopted as a working document for this year

All the Departmental Heads and Branch Managers also had the opportunity to present their strategies in line with the institution’s strategic direction.

Executive Director of Energy Commercial Bank, Isaac Shedowo concluded the strategy session by challenging particularly branch managers to go the extra mile to deliver results. “You must love your job, develop a strong character and get the work done in good time, he emphasized.”

Energy Commercial Bank presently operates 12 branches in four regions of Ghana.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com