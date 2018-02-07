Ghanaians say no to mob “justice”, vigilantism – CDD survey

Ghanaians are overwhelmingly opposed to mob “justice” and political-party vigilantism, the latest Afrobaromter/Center for Democratic Development (CDD) survey has said.

The survey which interviewed 2,400 adult Ghanaians between 9 and 25th September 2017 said: “They [Ghanaians] want the police to handle suspected criminals and the courts to prosecute and punish those involved in unlawful acts of vigilantism.”

“However, the fact that about one in seven Ghanaians think it is sometimes justified for citizens to take the law into their own hands is disturbing and should be addressed,” noted the report.

Series of acts of vigilantism and mob ‘justice’ were recorded last year notable among them was the brutal lynching of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama, the soldier who was mistaken for an armed robber at Denkyira Obuasi in the Central region, where he was on detachment duties.

Noting that the continuous professionalisation and strengthening of the capacity of the police are key to building the confidence of Ghanaians in the police, the report said, “With regard to political-party vigilantes, it is common knowledge that most of them are young and unemployed. If their lawless violence stems from the disappointment of not securing jobs after the political victory of their party, that can be seen as one more reason – among many – to invest in job creation for youth.”

Below is the link to the full report

CDD REPORT

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM