Kotoko Vs CARA: Kotoko Fans organize free buses

The Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (GARCC) of Kotoko have arranged for buses to convey their supporters in the Greater Accra region to and from the Garden City for free of charge for Sunday’s clash against Congolese side CARA Club in the CAF Confederations Cup competition.

The supporters who will be on the bus will also have free tickets to watch the game.

The Greater Accra supporters governing body are urging every interested fan, to go and rally behind their dear Club for a massive win on Sunday.The deadline for registration is Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 6:00 GMT.

Source:Starrsportsgh