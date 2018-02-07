© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Kotoko Vs CARA: Kotoko Fans organize free buses

By Anthony Bebli

The Greater Accra Regional Circles Council (GARCC) of Kotoko  have arranged for buses to convey their supporters in the Greater Accra region to and from the Garden City for free of charge for Sunday’s clash against Congolese side CARA Club in the CAF Confederations Cup competition.

The supporters who will be on the bus will also have free tickets to watch the game.

Related Posts

Kotoko Vs CARA: Accreditation opens Today

Super Cup: Aduana beat Kotoko ahead of CAF CL clash

CAF Confed. Cup: Senegalese Kane to officiate Kotoko Vs CARA

The Greater Accra supporters governing body are urging every interested fan, to go and rally behind their dear Club for a massive win on Sunday.The deadline for registration is Thursday, February 8, 2018 at 6:00 GMT.

 

Source:Starrsportsgh

You might also like
Sports

Kotoko Vs CARA: Accreditation opens Today

Sports

Super Cup: Aduana beat Kotoko ahead of CAF CL clash

Sports

CAF Confed. Cup: Senegalese Kane to officiate Kotoko Vs CARA

Sports

Kotoko announce changes to technical team

Comments
Loading...

Follow Us @starr1035fm