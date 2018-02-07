Takoradi: Telecom Mast Collapse Kills One

A trader, Abdul Aziz, has been killed after he was hit by a falling telecommunication mast in Takoradi in the Western region.

Aziz died at the Effia-Nkwanta regional Hospital where he was receiving medical attention.

Aziz suffered severe scalp injuries when the mast erected on a four story building just around the crowded Takoradi Kojokrom Lorry terminal collapsed in the late afternoon of Tuesday.

The deceased, a music and movie CD dealer was in his container shop when parts of the mast landed on his structure sustaining several deep cuts in the head.

He was quickly rushed to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital after he collapsed and was resuscitated. He was referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Wednesday morning but unfortunately lost his life due to the severity of his wounds.

A medical officer at the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit, Dr Irene Ayimadu, confirmed the death in an interview with Empire FM.

An eyewitness recounted that the mast also destroyed a Toyota Hiace car and several other structures.

Meanwhile, owners of the mast, Glo Ghana have refused comment on the accident saying they have referred the case to their lawyers in Accra.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kwame Offeh/Nana Adjoa Entsuah