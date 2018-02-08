© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

E/R: 18 suspected prostitutes arrested

By kobina welsing
The Eastern regional Police Command has arrested eighteen suspected prostitutes in the New Juaben Municipality.

Confirming the arrest to Starr News, the Public Relations Officer of the Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh said the suspects were arrested at about 1:30am Thursday dawn by the Police Patrol Team led by DSP/Mr. Sewornu.

He said the 18 suspects, all females, are between the ages of 20 to 36 years.

ASP Tetteh added that they were arrested while “soliciting or importuning for sex at various vantage points within the Municipality.”

The suspects are being screened and processed for Court.

The New Juaben Municipality is gradually becoming notorious for commercial sex activities as many commercial sex workers from outside the region join the locals to engage in the illicit sex trade.

 

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kojo Ansah

