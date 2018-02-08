Gh¢1bn earmarked for police, sanitation – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that government has earmarked a total of GH¢1 billion to address the urgent issues of security and sanitation in the country.

Describing the state of sanitation in the cities of the country as “wholly unacceptable”, President Akufo-Addo indicated that there is the urgent need for public authorities to find means of making our cities clean, and, in the case of Accra, fulfilling his pledge to make it the cleanest city in Africa, by the end of his term.

Government, the President said is working with various private sector operators to tackle this major challenge, with strategies that are intended to effect a change in the attitudes of Ghanaians towards waste generation, as well as to improve dramatically the country’s methods of waste management.

This, the President stated, will be complemented by the strict enforcement of sanitation rules and regulations. Urgent attention will be given to clearing of rubbish all around the country.

Thus, apart from the systematic efforts being made to resolve the legacy of inherited debts in the sector, President Akufo-Addo indicated that Government has set aside a special, initial amount of GH¢200 million to address, this year, the vexed issue of sanitation.

President Akufo-Addo was confident that “by the time I come back next year, God willing, an appreciable improvement would have been made in the sanitation situation in the country.”

President Akufo-Addo made this known on Thursday, 8th February, 2018, when he delivered his Message on the State of the Nation in Parliament.

Gh¢800 million for the Police

With Ghanaian citizens having a right to expect to go about their daily lives in an atmosphere of peace, President Akufo-Addo indicated that a Ghanaian has the right to expect that those who break the law must be subjected to the sanctions laid down under the law.

“The police, the prosecution services and the judiciary owe it to all of us to make us feel and be safe. I do not need to repeat that crime wears no political colours, and I am certain that message has gone down to all. Mr Speaker, the law enforcement agencies will crack down very hard on all those who would disturb the peace of our nation,” he said.

Government, President Akufo-Addo assured, will give the Police the resources they need to do their job.

“An initial amount of GH¢800 million is being made available to procure and supply, within the next six months, critical, modern policing equipment and gadgets to enhance the capacity of the police to enforce law and order, including one thousand (1,000) vehicles, motorbikes, and ammunition. The equipment is to facilitate visibility, mobility and improved responsiveness of the police to ensure a safe, secure and peaceful economic and social environment for Ghanaians to work and thrive,” the President said.

He continued, “Already, the successful renegotiation of existing contracts has enabled us purchase, forthwith, 100 vehicles for the Police.”

In the medium to long-term, the President told Parliament that “we will purchase drones and helicopters to assist the police combat violent and environmental crime. The crime laboratories will be modernised, and properly equipped to provide the necessary support. The police intelligence unit will also be strengthened. The perennial problems associated with police accommodation will be tackled, and a compensation package introduced to cover officers in their line of duty.”

Nomadic herdsmen

Whilst acknowledging that the entire nation is extremely anxious and perturbed by the activities of the migrant, nomadic herdsmen, President Akufo-Addo revealed that his government is rehabilitating the kraals or ranches that were abandoned after the Kufuor-led NPP government left office in 2009.

“They will become operational shortly to provide secure, grazing places for cattle. At the same time, efforts are also being intensified to find an ECOWAS-wide solution to an issue, which goes beyond the boundaries of our country, and is affecting the entire West African region,” he said.

The President assured that “we shall not allow miscreants of any sort to terrorize our population; and I promise that there will be no hiding place for criminals. I am certain that the interventions we are introducing will boost morale in the service, and I urge the House and all citizens to support the police to deliver the service we deserve.”

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM