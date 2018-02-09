Akufo-Addo must cut pretentious Rawlings love – Haruna

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has accused President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of attempting to sow seeds of discord between the minority in Parliament and NDC founder Jerry John Rawlings.

According to Iddrisu, it is strange that President Akufo-Addo has suddenly found a friend in the former military dictator after the inhumane treatment meted out to Lt. Rawlings during the erstwhile administration of former President John Kufuor.

Delivering his second State of the Nation Address on Thursday to Parliament, Akufo-Addo suggested that minority members no more regard their founder.

But in a response, Iddrisu stated that the President’s claim was only meant to cause disharmony within the NDC.

“It is interesting times that today, the same President John Rawlings, the president of our republic then who was humiliated by them [NPP], you remember them revoking his protocols and courtesies…they called him names today, they have found a friend in him, interesting times in our country.

“Now we see this expression of pretentious love for former President Rawlings by Nana Akufo-Addo but at least we appreciate the fact that he finds value in our founder,” the MP for Tamale South said Friday.

Under the administration of former President Kufuor, Mr. Rawlings was stripped off all his privileges as a former President. He even was reported as saying to foreign diplomats that he was earning only $USD 300 per month and could not take care of his medical bills.

He also complained of several assassination attempts on his life by operatives of the Kufuor government and was denied V.I.P treatment at the Kotoka International Airport.

