We can’t reduce Airport Service Charges now – GACL

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has said it can only make a recommendation to government for a reduction in Airport Service Charges after it satisfies loans acquired for airport expansion.

The GACL secured a loan of $250 million to construct a new Terminal 3, at the Kotoka International Airport from a consortium of banks led by Ecobank Capital.

The company later also secured another $150 million on its own balance sheet to fund the Ho Airport project, as well as the rehabilitation of Kumasi, Sunyani and Wa Airports.

Some Airline operators are complaining about the current charges at the airport.

The Managing Director of GACL, John Attafuah tells Starr Business the charges were passed by parliament for a purpose and will be reviewed at the appropriate time.

He was speaking at the 2nd Aviation Breakfast Meeting organised by AviationGhana, an aviation-oriented PR organisation and online news portal, in collaboration with the Board of Airlines under the auspices of the Aviation Ministry.

He also revealed that the new Terminal 3 (T3) at the Kotoka International Airport, which is expected to be completed by April 30, 2018, will have a dedicated prayer room to cater for the spiritual needs of Muslims.

Terminal 3 (T3) is designed to accommodate five million passengers a year and will process 1,250 passengers an hour. It will also have six boarding bridges.

KIA occupies 1610 acres (651 hectares) within the city of Accra, and is about 10 kilometres from the City Centre.

In 2014, work commenced on the expansion of the T2 Arrival Hall to ease the congestion experienced during peak hours. Currently, the existing floor area of the arrival hall has been expanded by 5, 148m2.

Additional works include electrical installations, fire detection and protection systems, provision and installation of two new baggage handling equipment to bring to four the number of baggage carousels in the arrival hall, provision and installation of twenty-six immigration booths, 10 e-gates, a moving walkway, new air-condition systems among others.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Osei Owusu Amankwaah