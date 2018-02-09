© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Ebony will be sorely missed – Samira

By Kent Mensah
Ghana’s second lady Samira Bawumia has been commiserating with the family and fans of departed songstress Ebony Reigns.

The 20-year-old died in a motor crash while returning to Accra after visiting her mother in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region, in the early hours of Friday, February 09, 2018. Two other persons in the Jeep also died on the spot in the head-on collision with a passenger bus.

Mrs Bawumia noted the music industry “has lost a great talent.”

Joining a host of other personalities to console the bereaved families, she tweeted:

Meanwhile, her husband and vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has also expressed his condolences to the family. In a Facebook post he said:

Ebony, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was born on February 16, 1997. She was a very popular Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist widely known for her hit songs “Poison” and “Kupe”, she was discovered by Bullet, a member of Ruff n Smooth fame.

She was widely tipped to snatch the Artiste of the Year diadem.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

