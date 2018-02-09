© 2017 - EIB Digital | All Rights Reserved.

Fuel tanker blocks parts of Tema Motorway

By Mohammed Awal

A 27,000-litre-capacity tanker fully loaded with fuel, has blocked a portion of the Tema bound stretch of the Tema Motorway in Accra.

The tanker with registration number AW 7138-12 has some of its content spilling, Starrfmonline.com has gathered. It belongs to Benab oil.

 

The tanker, according reports was traveling from Tema to Accra when the incident occurred on Friday afternoon.

A team of police and fire service personnel are currently on the scene trying to evacuate the area, a source on the ground told Starrfmonline.com.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM

Comments
