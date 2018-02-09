Songstress Ebony dies in motor crash

Controversial songstress Ebony Reings has passed on in a motor crash at Bechem in the Brong Ahafo region,the police has confirmed.

According to Starr News’ Ashanti regional correspondent Isaac Bediako, two other occupants believed to be military officers on board a Jeep with registration AS 497—16 from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision in the wee hours of Friday.

The driver of the vehicle is currently in a critical condition at the Bechem Government Hospital.

The bodies have been deposited at the morgue of the Bechem Government Hospital for autopsy.

Ebony, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, was born on February 16, 1997. She was a very popular Ghanaian dancehall/Afrobeats artist widely known for her hit songs “Poison” and “Kupe”, she was discovered by Bullet, a member of Ruff n Smooth fame.

She was widely tipped to snatch the Artiste of the Year diadem.

Source: Ghana/starrfmonline.com/103.5FM