Thumbay Group to build Medical Uni, Hospital in Ghana

The Thumbay Group, a UAE – based diversified international business conglomerate, has reached a deal with government to establish a Gulf Medical University and Teaching Hospital in Accra.

The Gulf Medical University is estimated to cost about $600 million in phases over a period of 5 to 8 years and will employ about 3000 people. The proposed university would offer Vocational, Diploma, Undergraduate, Post Graduate, and Doctoral programmes in Medical Sciences, Allied Health Sciences among other disciplines to Ghanaian and International students.

The Government of Ghana on Friday, February 09, 2018 signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Thumbay Group. The Ministers of Education and Health, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, respectively signed on behalf of the government while the president of the Thumbay Group Dr Thumbay Moideen initialed for his outfit.

The deal was sealed following last year’s visit to Dubai by Ghana’s vice president Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He witnessed the signing of the MoU at the seat of government – the Flagstaff House, Accra. It is expected to sited on a 25-acre plot of land provided by the Government of Ghana.

Also present at the ceremony were the Minister for Aviation, Cecilia Abena Dapaah and Ghana’s Consul-General to the United Arab Emirates, Hajia Samata Gifty Bukari.

In brief remarks before the signing ceremony, the Vice President lauded the Thumbay Group for its decision to set up the medical university and the hospital in Ghana, saying it fits into President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision to provide first class health care to Ghanaians while providing enhanced training to medical personnel.

“We are very happy with the proposed establishment of this medical university, as well as the Thumbay Hospital, as it will help to train more doctors and allied medical personnel and fill in the gap in our health care delivery.

“It is also a demonstration of confidence in Ghana, and we encourage other companies and organisations to take advantage of the enabling environment Government is providing to put down roots and set up business in Ghana” Vice President Bawumia added.

Explaining the rationale behind the choice of Ghana, Dr Thumbay Moideen said the Thumbay Group had explored the possibility of setting up such a facility in several African countries including Nigeria, South Africa, Mozambique and Kenya but failed due to a number of factors.

“From the research done by our team in Africa- we have been to almost all countries – Ghana is the best place to do business,” Dr Thumbay indicated.

“Ghana is a serious place to do business and we are happy to be here. We pledge to fulfill our part of this agreement to ensure the University and Hospital are built to benefit both Ghana and the Thumbay Group.”

Thumbay Group has over the past two decades, spread its wings of excellence in various fields of social and business endeavours. What started in 1998 with the establishment of the Thumbay Group by its founder, a visionary and third generation entrepreneur from India, Thumbay Moideen, has blossomed into a diversified business group with operations across 20 sectors including Education, Healthcare, Medical Research, Diagnostics, Retail Pharmacy, Health Communications, Retail Opticals, Wellness, Nutrition Stores, Hospitality, Real Estate, Publishing, Technology, Media, Events, Medical Tourism, Trading and Marketing & Distribution.

With its network of academic hospitals and medical centers, the Thumbay network of hospitals is one of the largest healthcare providers in the region. All hospitals and clinics under the group provide teaching and training opportunities for the students of Gulf Medical University, Ajman, a leading private medical university of the region owned and operated by the group. Gulf Medical University attracts a student cohort of over 75 nationalities and faculty and staff from over 22 countries.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM