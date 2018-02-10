Access Bank’s family promo gives Gh¢150k to winner

Access Bank’s family promotion which started in July last year was climaxed in Accra last Friday as the final batch of winners picked up amazing and life changing prizes. With over 60,000 new and existing customers participating and over 2,000 being rewarded, the Family promo, which was the first of its kind in Ghana, has recorded phenomenal success in achieving its objective of improving a healthy savings culture in the country.

Leticia Adjei Twum and Ernestina Sarfo, a trader and midwife respectively from Adum in Kumasi, who formed the Tinalet family emerged as ultimate winners of the mega draw taking away a whopping GHs150,000 cash prize.

Expressing their excitement during the short ceremony, the sisters said: “This is an unbelievable surprise because we didn’t expect to win when we decided to participate, but we are happy to be the winners today. Through this promotion, we have learned the useful habit of putting away small sums of money to save and this has indeed paid off immensely. We shall definitely recommend Access Bank for anyone who wants to save to secure their future”.

Leticia and Ernestina further indicated that they will support their mother complete her building project while Leticia invests in her trading business. Ernestina on the other hand, wants to further her education with her share of the money.

The lucky family was drawn together with 7 other customers in the individual and family category. The winners took away prizes including holiday trip, shopping spree vouchers and educational scholarships.

Dzrich Enterprise was one of the big winners in the SME category taking away a cash prize of GHS 20,000 while 15 others received desktop computers, fire proof safes, printers and counting machines.

Presenting the cheque of GHS 150,000 to the ultimate winners, the Managing Director of Access Bank, Mr. Dolapo Ogundimu said Access Bank will continue to encourage the public to save. He also highlighted the Bank’s financial inclusion agenda aimed at helping to improve the lifestyle of customers.

The Head of Personal Banking Group at Access Bank, Mrs. Matilda Asante-Asiedu, also used the occasion to thank customers of the Bank for participating in the promo. “We are excited that Ghanaians saw the value we were offering and came on board to participate. Within the last few months, we have witnessed many individuals open accounts with Access Bank. So as a Bank we are excited to use avenues such as the “Akyɛdeɛ Kɛseɛ” promo to reward our loyal customers and let them know that they are appreciated”, she said.

Access Bank is today deepening its financial inclusion agenda in line with its strategy to become one of the leading banks in Ghana within the next five years. The Bank operates across 52 branches and offices across all the ten regions of Ghana and has deployed hundreds of alternative channels such as ATMs, Point of Sales as well as its Mobile banking products including the Access Mobile app and USSD (*901#) to help customers find easier and convenient ways of saving.

The promotion was in partnership with the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) under the Caritas platform, Wapic Insurance, Ghana Life Insurance and Auto Plaza.

Source: Access Bank