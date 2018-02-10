Be a critical thinker on the net – J Initiative

The Executive Director of child online protection and Digital Literacy advocacy group, J Initiative, Awo Aidam Amenyah, has asked internet users to be critical thinkers anytime they find themselves on the net.

According to her, many of the abuses and fraudulent activities on the internet can be easily prevented if users take a little time to think through the stories and seek advice from friends and family.

Her comments come on the back of the world wide celebration of Safer Internet Day on February 6 every year. She was talking to Junior High School students at the Ho Bankoe Central RC JHS I in the Volta Region as part of the Safer Internet Day sensitization tour.

“As children you must be careful the information you put on the internet about yourself. When you create a Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or any other social media account, you should be mindful the profile you put there. It can attract person with ulterior motive. So be careful. If someone sends you a story about redeeming money from any inheritance, please think critically about the stories and seek advice. Some of the stories are too good to be true,” she told the students.

She added: “If you are posting something on the internet, you think. You ask yourself how my parents will feel when they see this of me.”

The program was supported by Vodafone Ghana Foundation who took the opportunity to educate the students on their instant school platform.

Charles Edem Goh of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, entreated the students and teachers to use the platform for extra studies.

Vodafone’s digital education platform ‘Instant Schools’ has reached 1.8 million hits since it was launched a year ago. The online portal, which is part of a strategic approach by the company to promote digital inclusion, is currently creating a revolution across the country.

With full endorsement from the Ghana Education Service, Instant Schools responds directly to the perennial problem of lack of teaching materials, textbooks, past examination questions and assessment information in many schools across the country.

