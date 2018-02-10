Efya weeps for late Ebony on live TV

Ghanaian singer, Efya, could not hold back her tears on live TV as she spoke about departed songstress Ebony.

Death of the sensational singer, Ebony, has been devastating and unbearable to members of the music fraternity.

During an interview with the host of the Rythmz LIVE show on GhOne TV, Efya encouraged all to do their best while alive.

“I pray for strength for everybody, for her family, my condolences,” the ‘Forgetting Me’ crooner managed to remarked in a distraught state.

“I pray that we can do as much before we go and that we can do our best in everything because God gives us the strength… and everything will be okay,” she told host Jason El-A.

Watch the video below:

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM/Kelly Mensah