Heap of sand triggered Ebony’s accident – Police

The Police has explained that the fatal accident that took the life of sensational singer Ebony and two others occurred because the driver of Ebony’s vehicle attempted to swerve a heap of sand that had been placed on his part of the road, where the incident occurred.

Ebony, 20, died in a motor crash at Bechem in the Brong Ahafo region Thursday night. Two other occupants on board a Jeep with registration number AS 497—16 from Sunyani also died in the head-on collision.

Below are details of the statement by the Police

On 08/02/2018, at about 23:45 hours, suspect driver Chartey Oko Pinehad, aged 29, was driving Jeep No. AS497-16 from Sunyani to Accra with three occupants on board, whilst suspect driver Mohammed Abubakar aged 48 years, was also driving KIA Grad Bird [VIP] bus with registration No. GT 3232-17 from Accra to Sunyani with a set of passengers on board.

On reaching a section of the road between Nyamebekyere and Nsuta, there was a heap of sand in the lane of the Jeep which was being used for the road maintenance, and the driver in trying to avoid running into the sand, swerved onto the opposite lane and grazed the nearside portion of the bus and plunged into the railings at the edge of the road, killing the three other occupants identified as Francisca Nkansah Kuri aged 27 years, Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng [Ebony], and Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, aged 29 years.

The driver sustained injuries and was rushed to Bechem Government hospital for treatment. The occupants on board the bus escaped unhurt.

Bodies conveyed and deposited at Bechem government hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy. Accident vehicle impounded at the station. Suspect driver on enquiry bail.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com