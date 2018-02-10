Koforidua car snatchers remanded

The Koforidua Circuit Court ‘B’ has remanded two armed robbers into prison custody for robbing a regional audit officer.

The accused persons are Kwame Asare,24, and Kofi Yakubu. The will reappear in Court on February 23,2018.

On 5th of February ,2018 at about 9 :45pm the complainant who spent time with his female friend in town after work, decided to drop her home at Mile 50, a suburb of the New Juaben Municipality but in the act of dropping her, the accused persons together with the other accomplice, who is now at large, suddenly appeared with a pump action gun and Cutlass attacked the complainant and bundled him in the boot of his own Toyota Corolla S with DV Plate number DV 9009- 17 valued at Ghc50,000, took his Samsung Android phone valued at Ghc3000 ,HP laptop valued Ghc2000 and sped off with the vehicle.

While at the boot of the speeding vehicle, the victim managed to open the boot from inside and jumped out around the Koforidua Technical University area and started raising alarm.

He immediately reported to the police and wireless messages were disseminated to all police stations.

On February 7,2018 the two accused person were trailed and arrested. One of them was in possession of one of the stolen Samsung android phones belonging to the complainant at Suhum.

Meanwhile, investigation is ongoing to retrieve the vehicle and other items the complainant was robbed off.

The Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh told Starr News the Command is appealing to the public to volunteer information to the Police about suspicious characters in their communities to help the Police apprehend them to curb criminal activities in the region.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/Kojo Ansah