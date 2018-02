Ghana Champions Aduana Stars lost 1-0 to Libyan side Al Tahaddy in the first leg of the CAF Champions League away from home.

Al Tahaddy got the only goal in the game in the first half.

Aduana Stars however ensured they did not concede more goals in the second half despite the massive pressure from the home team.

The result looks decent for the Ghanaian side who will host the North Africans at the Dormaa Park next week.

