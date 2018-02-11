God healed me; pray for gov’t officials – Bawumia

Vice president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia believes God had a huge hand in his return from the sick bed a few weeks ago and will continue to thank Him for his mercies.

“I know and I believe that the hand of God healed me and I came back,” Dr Bawumia declared when he joined the congregants of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Christ Temple at Abossey Okai, on Sunday, 11 February 2018 to praise God for healing him and the support he had from the Christian fraternity.

“On my return I believe that as God says that for all things we have to be thankful and I came here to thank God for my successful healing and also ask you to pray for my boss Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the first lady, the chief of staff and the ministers,” an elated Dr Bawumia appealed to the church.

The former deputy Governor of the Central Bank expressed gratitude to the entire government machinery for their support, especially his wife Samira Bawumia for the unflinching support during the trying times.

“They all stood by me. I also want to thank my lovely wife Samira. Even though there were nurses she was the chief nurse, and she seized all my phones and made sure I was resting,” Dr. Bawumia told the congregation.

He said he was also deeply touched by the unity exhibited by Ghanaians when news broke of his ill-health and the prayers they offered to get him back on his feet.

He added: “In all humility, I’m here to say a big thank you to God for bringing me back and healthy. We are really a one nation and one people. I was so moved by the prayers all across the country and the churches and that made me realised that with God all things are possible and I’m so thankful to you for everything and please continue to pray for me.”

Dr. Bawumia was also full of praise to the leader of ICGC Pastor Mensa Otabil. Describing the preacher and teacher as “a gift from Ghana to Ghana,” he pointed out that he speaks “a lot of sense”.

“He’s a great man of God. You just have to feel what he does to know he is really a gift from God to Ghana,” the vice president opined.

Dr Bawumia recalled how his late father was an ardent listener of Otabil albeit a Muslim.

“For my house even though my father as strong as a Muslim as he was, Sunday with Mensa Otabil on, you don’t disturb him until he finishes,” he stated.

The Vice President was accompanied by his wife, Samira Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare, Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Marfo and several other State officials to register his sincere thanks to God and the Christian Community for their support for him during his health crisis.

Source: Ghana/Starrfmonline.com/103.5FM